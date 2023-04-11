...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about recent Chinese military drills in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tsai has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the "responsible" behavior of a major Asian nation.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese fighter jet pilot from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a missile from the rocket force of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in operations during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Friday, April 7, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet prepares to take off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a missile from the rocket force of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in operations during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Saturday, April 8, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. China’s military sent several dozen warplanes and 11 warships toward Taiwan in a display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, April 10, after China launched large-scale military drills in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and Taiwan's President.
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks about recent Chinese military drills in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Tsai has condemned China's military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the "responsible" behavior of a major Asian nation.
Uncredited - hogp, Taiwan Presidential Office
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
An Ni - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese fighter jet pilot from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
Mei Shaoquan - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a missile from the rocket force of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in operations during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Friday, April 7, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
Liu Mingsong - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a J-15 Chinese fighter jet prepares to take off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island by the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Sunday, April 9, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
An Ni - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a missile from the rocket force of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in operations during the combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island on Saturday, April 8, 2023. China's military declared Monday it is "ready to fight" after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president's trip to the U.S. last week.
Liu Mingsong - foreign subscriber, Xinhua
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. China’s military sent several dozen warplanes and 11 warships toward Taiwan in a display of force directed at the self-ruled island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said Monday, April 10, after China launched large-scale military drills in retaliation for a meeting between the U.S. House of Representatives speaker and Taiwan's President.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned China’s military drills in the Taiwan Strait, saying Tuesday that China did not demonstrate the “responsible” behavior of a major Asian nation.
“As the president, I represent our country in the world, whether it’s a visit to allied countries or stopping through in the U.S. and interacting with our international friends, and not only has this been going on for years, it’s the Taiwanese people’s shared expectation,” Tsai said in a statement. “But China used this as a pretext to start military drills, creating instability in the Taiwan Strait and region. This is not the attitude of a responsible major nation in this region."
China sees such meetings as encouraging Taiwanese voters and politicians who support formal independence for the island, a step China’s ruling Communist Party says would lead to war.
The sides split in 1949 after a civil war, and the government says the island is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. China does not recognize Taiwan's government institutions, has cut off almost all communication with Tsai's government since shortly after her initial 2016 election and has blocked Taiwan's participation in most international organizations, beginning with the United Nations.
Surveys show a strong majority of Taiwanese back the current state of de facto independence, while Tsai's government says a declaration of formal independence is unnecessary because the island already enjoys the status of a sovereign nation, despite China's attempts to isolate it diplomatically.
China's People's Liberation Army issued a threat as it concluded the exercises. Its troops "can fight at any time to resolutely smash any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and foreign interference attempts,” the PLA's Eastern Theater Command, responsible for contingencies involving Taiwan, said in a statement.
China's Foreign Ministry backed up that threat Tuesday.
“Again, I would like to stress that China will take resolute strong measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters at a daily briefing.
In recent years, China has been increasing its military presence in the Taiwan Strait, with warplanes being sent on a near-daily basis and military drills being conducted in the waters and skies near Taiwan.
Despite having only unofficial relations, the U.S. is Taiwan's most important ally and source of military assistance. U.S. law requires Washington to regard all threats to the island — including a blockade — as matters of "grave concern," although it does not explicitly require the commitment of forces.
The exercises this time have focused more on air strength, with Taiwan reporting more than 200 flights by Chinese warplanes. On Monday alone, Taiwan's defense ministry tracked 91 flights by Chinese warplanes.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, citing the PLA, said the exercises simulated sealing off the island and striking important targets in waves.
Tsai also urged the public to not believe any disinformation about Taiwan's defenses, saying the military was fulfilling its duties and the public should encourage the forces. “Our nation's soldiers and national security team will continue to stand fast at their posts to defend our country," she said.
Taiwan's defense ministry said eight Chinese navy vessels were still in the waters surrounding the island as of Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.