...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
FILE - Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, Dec. 20, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women's rights and freedoms.
Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women's and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.
The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden and returned to power after America’s chaotic departure last year.
The decision was announced after a government meeting. A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, told private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.
Hashmi tweeted the letter and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press without giving further details.
The decision is certain to hurt efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential international donors at a time when the country is mired in a worsening humanitarian crisis. The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give women their right to public space.
“I can’t fulfill my dreams, my hopes. Everything is disappearing before my eyes and I can’t do anything about it," said a third-year journalism and communication student at Nangarhar University. She did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals.
“Is being a girl a crime? If that’s the case, I wish I wasn’t a girl,” she added. “My father had dreams for me, that his daughter would become a talented journalist in the future. That is now destroyed. So, you tell me, how will a person feel in this situation?"
She added that she had not lost all hope yet.
"God willing, I will continue my studies in any way. I’m starting online studies. And, if it doesn’t work, I will have to leave the country and go to another country,” she said.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the decision, calling it another “broken promise” from the Taliban and a “very troubling” move.
"It’s difficult to imagine how a country can develop, can deal with all of the challenges that it has, without the active participation of women and the education,” Guterres said.
Robert Wood, the deputy U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans.
Afghanistan’s U.N. seat is still held by the previous government led by former President Ashraf Ghani, despite the Taliban’s request to represent the country at the United Nations, which was recently deferred again.
Afghanistan’s charge d’affairs Naseer Ahmed Faiq said at the U.N. that the announcement "marks a new low in violation of most fundamental and universal human rights for all of humanity.”
Associated Press writers Riazat Butt in Islamabad, Pakistan, and Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations contributed.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.