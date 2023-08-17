Afghanistan Taliban Women

Molvi Mohammad Sadiq Akif, the spokesman for the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue, speaks during an interview in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Molvi said that women lose value if their faces are visible to men in public and that the only way to wear the hijab, or the Islamic headscarf, is if the face is hidden.

 Siddiqullah Alizai - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women lose value if men can see their uncovered faces in public, a spokesman for a key ministry of Afghanistan’s Taliban government said Thursday, adding that religious scholars in the country agree that a woman must keep her face covered when outside the home.

The Taliban, who took over the country in August of 2021, has cited the failure of women to observe the proper way to wear the hijab, or Islamic headscarf, as a reason for barring them from most public spaces, including parks, jobs and university.


