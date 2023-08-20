Niger Coup

From left; President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mousa Tourey, ECOWAS Special Envoy to Republic of Niger, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Niger ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar III, pose in Niamey, Niger, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. An official present at talks between Niger's mutinous soldiers and a delegation from West Africa's regional bloc tells The Associated Press that talks Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, yielded little and that the soldiers are under pressure from regional sanctions as they refuse to reinstate the country’s president whom they toppled nearly a month ago while being fearful of attacks from France..

 Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Mutinous soldiers in Niger are under pressure from regional sanctions as they refuse to reinstate the country's president whom they toppled nearly a month ago while being fearful of attacks from France, an official said.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity after Saturday’s meeting between Niger’s new military regime and a delegation from the West African regional bloc, ECOWAS.


