Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce 'final text'

FILE - The sun sets behind the Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 5, 2022. Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital, diplomats said.

 Florian Schroetter

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday as the parties closed a final text and key negotiators prepared to consult with their capitals, diplomats said.

After 16 months of torturous on-and-off indirect negotiations to restore the deal, the European Union's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell suggested there was no more room for negotiation on the draft now on the table.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Locations

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you