LONDON (AP) — Thailand's ambassador to the U.K. joined others for a funeral service Tuesday for one of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand in 2018, 17-year-old Duangphet Phromthep, who died this month in England.

Phromthep, known as Dom, was found unconscious in his room on Feb. 12 at Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicestershire, central England. He died in hospital two days later.


