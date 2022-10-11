Support Local Journalism

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The bodies of the many of the young victims whose lives were snuffed out in last week’s massacre at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand were dressed Tuesday as doctors, soldiers or astronauts — what they wanted to be when they grew up — before they were to be cremated in the evening at Buddhist temples.

The gun and knife attack carried out by a former policeman Thursday on the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan killed 36 people, including 24 children.

