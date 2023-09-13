France iPhone 12

FILE - A woman walks past a closed Apple Store in Lille, northern France, Monday, March 16, 2020. A French watchdog ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market because it is emitting too high levels of electromagnetic radiation. The National Frequencies Agency (ANFR), the body monitoring public exposure to radiations, called on Apple to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction," in a statement released on Tuesday Sept.12, 2023.

 Michel Spingler - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

PARIS (AP) — A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.

The National Frequency Agency, which oversees radio-electric frequencies as well as public exposure to electromagnetic radiation, called on Apple in a statement Tuesday to “implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction” for phones already being used.


