APTOPIX Russia Obit Prigozhin

A portrait of the owner of private military company Wagner Group Yevgeny Prigozhin is set at an informal street memorial for Wagner Group's military group members killed in a plane crash on Wednesday, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Prigozhin was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow killing all 10 people on board. On Sunday, Russia's Investigative Committee said forensic and genetic testing identified all 10 bodies recovered from the crash, and the identities "conform with the manifest."

 Alexander Zemlianichenko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is not planning to attend the funeral of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following his death in a plane crash, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov wouldn't say where or when the chief of the Wagner Group military company would be buried, although some Russian media suggested it could take place as early as Tuesday in Prigozhin’s home city of St. Petersburg.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.