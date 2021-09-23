A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a disinfection worker during coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The letters on a jacket read, "Disinfection."
A Buddhist monk, foreground, chants as local residents offer prayer during a ceremony to celebrate Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Kob Srov pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Cambodians on Wednesday began the celebration of the traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival, while less number of villagers attended the ceremony among the COVID-19 pandemic.
A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the vaccination campaign called '#HierWirdGeimpft', #Here We Vaccinate, during a visit of the German President at Ruth Cohn School in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits the school to support the special week-long vaccination campaign which people will be offered the shots without appointments.
A delivery man hands over food order to another at a fence set up block traffic in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The sign at right reads "No non-resident". The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when.
Local residents, wearing face masks, light candles before throwing rice on the ground in a ceremony to celebrate Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Kob Srov pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Cambodians on Wednesday began the celebration of the traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival, while fewer villagers attended the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stresses of teaching in the COVID-era caused a spike in teacher retirements and resignations. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they've never seen.
Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo gives a Vaccination Task Force patch, like the one he wears on his shoulder, to a family at a vaccination center in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
Portugal Vaccine Success - Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, center, visits a vaccination center in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, center, talks a man who had refused to keep his mask on during a commission meeting at the Clark County Government Center Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
A girl wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus plays as she visits with her family members to celebrate Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo, Kenyan soldiers guard the 410,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United Kingdom Government at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya. Authorities in India and some African countries are furious over the U.K.'s new COVID-19 travel rules. People vaccinated in many countries, including Kenya, still have to quarantine upon arrival in England.
Empty bottles of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
People visit artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
A volunteer at a vaccination center greets Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo as he arrives at the center in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
An alley is blocked with chairs and wood planks in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.
The beach is seen through steel wire net fence in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.
FILE - Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, speaks during a news conference on coronavirus vaccination at Suffolk County Community College on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Brentwood, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Zucker has submitted his resignation, Thursday, Sept. 23. Zucker was appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as state health commissioner in 2015. He has faced heated criticism over the state's COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes.
In this photo taken from video, South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at UN headquarters.
A sign for a King County (Wash.) Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Tukwila Village Farmers Market — which features produce grown locally by members of immigrant and refugee communities — is shown as people shop, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tukwila, Wash., south of Seattle. The clinic will be at the market weekly through at least most of October.
A medic wears a full protective outfit at the COVID-19 unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Romania, which has the second lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union, sees an accelerated increase of new infections over the past week, while health authorities currently report 1067 COVID-19 patients in ICU units and only 21 free COVID-19 ICU beds in the entire country, of which 3 in Bucharest.
A man breathes through an oxygen mask in the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pulmonogy Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Romania, which has the second lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union, sees an accelerated increase of new infections over the past week, while health authorities currently report 1067 COVID-19 patients in ICU units and only 21 free COVID-19 ICU beds in the entire country, of which 3 in Bucharest.
Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Men wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take photos as they visit to celebrate Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
100 years old Jose Lezaun, a resident at San Jeronimo nursing home poses for a photo after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Estella, around 38 kms from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021.
A nurse prepares a syringe for a patient infected with the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Syrian American Medical Society Hospital, in the city of Idlib, northwest Syria, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Coronavirus cases are surging to the worst levels of the pandemic in Idlib province, a rebel stronghold in Syria — a particularly devastating development in a region where scores of hospitals have been bombed and that doctors and nurses have fled in droves during a decade of war.
FILE - Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team's games in Canada this season as a result, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Agustina Ancales and her partner Pablo Vazquez pose for a photo with their dog Sigmoide in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Ancales' mother got the dog for the couple as a gift after Vazquez was diagnosed with cancer during the COVID-19 lockdown to try to cheer them up.
Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, right, injects a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of a Jackson, Miss., resident at a site across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday, Sept. 22, that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated.
A man rides scooter past a barricaded alley in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, a student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they've never seen.
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a patient is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 in Houston. People were lined up in their cars in a line that stretched over two miles to be tested in the drive-thru testing for coronavirus.
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a sign is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccination site for employees of the Los Angeles School District, LAUSD, in the parking lot of SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stresses of teaching in the COVID-era caused a spike in teacher retirements and resignations. On top of that, schools now have to hire all kinds of additional staff, like tutors and special aides to help kids make up for learning losses, and more teachers to run online school for those not ready to return.
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, injects her with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss., across the street from the university, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Teacher Yazmin Castro, standing, teaches children at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Castro said she started teaching students at home to help them while in-person school is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and to supplement her low teaching salary, which she says is not enough to live on.
People stand in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday.
FILE- In this April 12, 2021, file photo then Superintendent Austin Beutner speaks to teachers at Normont Elementary School in Harbor City, Calif. Now that schools have welcomed students back to classrooms, they face a new challenge: a shortage of teachers and staff the likes of which some districts say they have never seen. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, but the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem.
A boy displays his Covishield COVID-19 vaccination certificate in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain’s new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory. Covishield was added to the U.K.’s list of approved vaccines for travelers on Wednesday, but the group of approved public health bodies remained unchanged — meaning the practical effect of the move is limited. Outrage over Covishield was particularly pointed in India, where the vast majority of people have been vaccinated with the shot.
A view of a waste basket with syringes and gloves after residents received a dose of the third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kms from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021.
Teacher Johana Hernandez looks at a student's work in her one room home in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Hernandez, who lives with her husband and two children in a small home divided by curtains, opened her home to students while in-person school is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and to supplement her low teaching salary, which she says is not enough to live on.
A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a disinfection worker during coronavirus testing at a makeshift testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. The letters on a jacket read, "Disinfection."
Ahn Young-joon
A Buddhist monk, foreground, chants as local residents offer prayer during a ceremony to celebrate Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Kob Srov pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Cambodians on Wednesday began the celebration of the traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival, while less number of villagers attended the ceremony among the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heng Sinith
A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as part of the vaccination campaign called '#HierWirdGeimpft', #Here We Vaccinate, during a visit of the German President at Ruth Cohn School in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits the school to support the special week-long vaccination campaign which people will be offered the shots without appointments.
Markus Schreiber
German Health Minister Jens Spahn speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
Annegret Hilse
A delivery man hands over food order to another at a fence set up block traffic in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The sign at right reads "No non-resident". The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.
Hau Dinh
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when.
Matt Rourke
Local residents, wearing face masks, light candles before throwing rice on the ground in a ceremony to celebrate Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day, at Kob Srov pagoda on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday morning, Sept. 22, 2021. Cambodians on Wednesday began the celebration of the traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival, while fewer villagers attended the ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heng Sinith
People wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Rafiq Maqbool
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, socially distanced and with protective partitions students work on an art project during class at the Sinaloa Middle School in Novato, Calif. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stresses of teaching in the COVID-era caused a spike in teacher retirements and resignations. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they've never seen.
Haven Daley
Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo gives a Vaccination Task Force patch, like the one he wears on his shoulder, to a family at a vaccination center in Lisbon, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
Armando Franca
Portugal Vaccine Success - Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, center, visits a vaccination center in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
Armando Franca
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for Jameson's Irish Pub during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, center, talks a man who had refused to keep his mask on during a commission meeting at the Clark County Government Center Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Ricardo Torres-Cortez
A girl wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus plays as she visits with her family members to celebrate Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Ahn Young-joon
FILE - In this July 31, 2021, file photo, Kenyan soldiers guard the 410,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United Kingdom Government at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, Kenya. Authorities in India and some African countries are furious over the U.K.'s new COVID-19 travel rules. People vaccinated in many countries, including Kenya, still have to quarantine upon arrival in England.
Brian Inganga
Empty bottles of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines await disposal by a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Rogelio V. Solis
People visit artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg's "In America: Remember," a temporary art installation made up of white flags to commemorate Americans who have died of COVID-19, on the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Patrick Semansky
A volunteer at a vaccination center greets Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo as he arrives at the center in Lisbon, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. As Portugal nears its goal of fully vaccinating 85% of the population against COVID-19 in nine months, other countries want to know how it was able to accomplish the feat. A lot of the credit is going to Gouveia e Melo.
Armando Franca
An alley is blocked with chairs and wood planks in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.
Hau Dinh
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Washington.
Alex Brandon
The beach is seen through steel wire net fence in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. In Vung Tau, just outside Ho Chi Minh city, streets are sealed and checkpoints are set up to control the movement of people. Barbed wire, door panels, steel sheets, chairs and tables are among materials being used to fence up alleys and isolate neighborhoods.
Hau Dinh
FILE - Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, speaks during a news conference on coronavirus vaccination at Suffolk County Community College on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Brentwood, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Zucker has submitted his resignation, Thursday, Sept. 23. Zucker was appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as state health commissioner in 2015. He has faced heated criticism over the state's COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes.
Michael M. Santiago
In this photo taken from video, South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at UN headquarters.
HONS
The President of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly at United Nations headquarters in New York, on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY
Marissa Equiniones, 17, center, puts on her face mask between drills during marching band practice Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 in Odessa, Texas.
Eli Hartman
A sign for a King County (Wash.) Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic located at the Tukwila Village Farmers Market — which features produce grown locally by members of immigrant and refugee communities — is shown as people shop, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tukwila, Wash., south of Seattle. The clinic will be at the market weekly through at least most of October.
Ted S. Warren
A medic wears a full protective outfit at the COVID-19 unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Romania, which has the second lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union, sees an accelerated increase of new infections over the past week, while health authorities currently report 1067 COVID-19 patients in ICU units and only 21 free COVID-19 ICU beds in the entire country, of which 3 in Bucharest.
Vadim Ghirda
A man breathes through an oxygen mask in the COVID-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pulmonogy Institute in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Romania, which has the second lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the European Union, sees an accelerated increase of new infections over the past week, while health authorities currently report 1067 COVID-19 patients in ICU units and only 21 free COVID-19 ICU beds in the entire country, of which 3 in Bucharest.
Andreea Alexandru
The entrance to one of the dedicated COVID-19 ICU units at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
David Crigger
Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss., across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Rogelio V. Solis
Men wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take photos as they visit to celebrate Chuseok holidays, the Korean version of Thanksgiving Day, at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Ahn Young-joon
Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Eduardo Munoz
100 years old Jose Lezaun, a resident at San Jeronimo nursing home poses for a photo after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Estella, around 38 kms from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021.
Alvaro Barrientos
A nurse prepares a syringe for a patient infected with the coronavirus in the intensive care unit at the Syrian American Medical Society Hospital, in the city of Idlib, northwest Syria, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Coronavirus cases are surging to the worst levels of the pandemic in Idlib province, a rebel stronghold in Syria — a particularly devastating development in a region where scores of hospitals have been bombed and that doctors and nurses have fled in droves during a decade of war.
Ghaith Alsayed
FILE - Detroit Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi (59) waits for the puck to drop during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, in this Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, file photo. Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated Detroit Red Wings player going into training camp and faces the potential of missing all of his team's games in Canada this season as a result, general manager Steve Yzerman said Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Jeffrey McWhorter
Vice President Kamala Harris attends a United Nations General Assembly virtual COVID-19 Summit, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington.
Jacquelyn Martin
Agustina Ancales and her partner Pablo Vazquez pose for a photo with their dog Sigmoide in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Ancales' mother got the dog for the couple as a gift after Vazquez was diagnosed with cancer during the COVID-19 lockdown to try to cheer them up.
Natacha Pisarenko
Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, right, injects a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of a Jackson, Miss., resident at a site across the street from Jackson State University, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Rogelio V. Solis
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday, Sept. 22, that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated.
David Zalubowski
A man rides scooter past a barricaded alley in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. The roadblocks and barricades make the streets of this southern Vietnamese city look like they did during the war that ended almost 50 years ago. But this time, the battle is being fought against the rampaging coronavirus.
Hau Dinh
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual COVID-19 summit during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Washington.
Evan Vucci
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2021, file photo, a student gets help with his mask from transitional kindergarten teacher Annette Cuccarese during the first day of classes at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif. Now that California schools have welcomed students back to in-person learning, they face a new challenge: A shortage of teachers and all other staff, the likes of which some districts say they've never seen.
Paul Bersebach
FILE - In this Thursday, March 19, 2020 file photo, a patient is taken on a stretcher into the United Memorial Medical Center after going through testing for COVID-19 in Houston. People were lined up in their cars in a line that stretched over two miles to be tested in the drive-thru testing for coronavirus.
David J. Phillip
FILE - In this March 2, 2021, file photo, a sign is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccination site for employees of the Los Angeles School District, LAUSD, in the parking lot of SOFI Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages. But the pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stresses of teaching in the COVID-era caused a spike in teacher retirements and resignations. On top of that, schools now have to hire all kinds of additional staff, like tutors and special aides to help kids make up for learning losses, and more teachers to run online school for those not ready to return.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Residents stand in line to be injected with a second dose of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after more than a three-month delay, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
Ariana Cubillos
A hiring sign is placed at a booth for prospective employers during a job fair Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in the West Hollywood section of Los Angeles. The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center, injects her with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, in Jackson, Miss., across the street from the university, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. The university in cooperation with Jackson-Hinds, provided vaccinations for community residents, faculty, staff and students, free of charge. The Board of Trustees of the Institutions of Higher Learning voted last week to ban public universities from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for students, faculty and staff.
Rogelio V. Solis
A doctor fills a syringe with a vial of the Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Rafiq Maqbool
A woman receives Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Rafiq Maqbool
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus take pictures amid cosmos flowers at Olympic Park in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Ahn Young-joon
Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Lee Jin-man
Teacher Yazmin Castro, standing, teaches children at her home in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Castro said she started teaching students at home to help them while in-person school is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, and to supplement her low teaching salary, which she says is not enough to live on.
Ariana Cubillos
People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus are silhouetted as they ride bicycles near the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Lee Jin-man
People stand in a queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. India, the world's largest vaccine producer, will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after halting them during a devastating surge in domestic infections in April, the health minister said Monday.
Manish Swarup
FILE- In this April 12, 2021, file photo then Superintendent Austin Beutner speaks to teachers at Normont Elementary School in Harbor City, Calif. Now that schools have welcomed students back to classrooms, they face a new challenge: a shortage of teachers and staff the likes of which some districts say they have never seen. Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, but the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem.
Brittany Murray
A boy displays his Covishield COVID-19 vaccination certificate in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Travelers and authorities from India and many African countries are furious — and confused — about Britain’s new COVID-19 travel rules, calling them discriminatory. Covishield was added to the U.K.’s list of approved vaccines for travelers on Wednesday, but the group of approved public health bodies remained unchanged — meaning the practical effect of the move is limited. Outrage over Covishield was particularly pointed in India, where the vast majority of people have been vaccinated with the shot.
Manish Swarup
A view of a waste basket with syringes and gloves after residents received a dose of the third Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at San Jeronimo nursing home, in Estella, around 38 kms from Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 23. 2021.
Alvaro Barrientos
Teacher Johana Hernandez looks at a student's work in her one room home in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Hernandez, who lives with her husband and two children in a small home divided by curtains, opened her home to students while in-person school is on hold due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and to supplement her low teaching salary, which she says is not enough to live on.