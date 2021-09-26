Armin Laschet, Christian Union parties candidate for Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia, casts his ballot for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, leaves after attending a TV broadcast on the parliamentary elections in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate, adjusts his glasses during his speech after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor waves as he comments on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
A close-up of the hands of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she stands on stage after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Guests at the election party of the Greens react after the publication of the first forecasts on the outcome of the 2021 federal election in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor returns to Konrad Adenauer House after a TV appearance in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
A CDU member reacts after seeing the first results in the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate, grimaces after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Afd's top candidate Tino Chrupalla is interviewed by a journalist as he follows the first forecasts on the outcome of the election at the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, election event in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Afd's top candidate Tino Chrupalla, right, and Alexander Gauland, chairman of the Afd parliamentary group, stand on the sidelines of an Afd election party for the federal election as they wait for the first forecasts on the outcome of the election, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Guests at the election party of the Greens party react after the publication of the first forecasts on the outcome of the election for the state of Berlin, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, waves as he stands next to his wife Britta Ernst during the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
An election volunteer opens the polling box for a woman that she can casts her vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor waves as he returns to Konrad Adenauer House after a TV appearance in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Annalena Baerbock, left, candidate for chancellor and federal leader of the Green party and Robert Habeck, federal leader, take the stage at the election party in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Berlin mayoral candidate Bettina Jarasch of the Green Party, center, is joined by her husband Oliver Jarasch and her sister Judith Hartmann arrives at an election party in Berlin after parliamentary elections Sunday Sept. 26, 2021.
Alice Weidel, co-leader of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD), leaves after attending a TV broadcast on the parliamentary elections in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Konrad Adenauer House in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
SPD supporters and members cheer at the election party of the Berlin SPD after the first forecasts for the outcome of the elections to the House of Representatives were announced, in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Afd's top candidate Tino Chrupalla talks to his supporters as he follows the first forecasts on the outcome of the election at the Alternative for Germany party, AfD, election event in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Election workers open the pink envelopes during the counting of the postal vote for the Germany parliament election, in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
A man casts his vote for Germany's national parliament election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor adjusts he glasses as he comments on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Party members take pictures after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Members and supporters of the Green Party (Die Gruenen) gesture at the Green Party event after the close of polling stations during German parliament election, in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Guests at the election party of Die Linke react at the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus after the publication of the first forecasts on the outcome of the 2021 federal election, in Berlin Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Annalena Baerbock, left, top candidate for chancellor of the Green Party (Die Gruenen), and her husband Daniel Holefleisch cast their ballots at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Manuela Schwesig (SPD), Minister President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and the SPD's top candidate for the state elections in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, waits outside a polling station in Schwein, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, about 1.32 million eligible voters are called to the state elections.
Annalena Baerbock, left, top candidate for chancellor of the Green Party (Die Gruenen), and her husband Daniel Holefleisch arrive at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet, left, and his wife Susanne cast their ballots in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Voters stand outside a polling station in the last hour before polls close, in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Social Democratic Party, SPD, candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz is pictured at a poster that reads: "Respect For You" at the party's headquarters just after German parliament election in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Annalena Baerbock, right, top candidate for chancellor of the Green Party (Die Gruenen), and her husband Daniel Holefleisch wait in line outside a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
Annalena Baerbock, top candidate for chancellor of the Green Party (Die Gruenen), casts her ballot at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy.
CDU members watch the first results in the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
SPD supporters wave flags in front of the sculpture of Willy Brandt at the Willy Brandt House during the election party in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Annalena Baerbock, top candidate for chancellor of the Green Party (Die Gruenen), arrives at a polling station in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Supporters of the SPD react to the first results of the federal election in front of the Willy Brandt House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Members and supporters of the Green Party (Die Gruenen) gesture at the Green Party event after the close of polling stations during German parliament election, in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
A CDU member watches the first results in the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, Christian Democratic Union parties candidate foe Chancellery and Minister President of North Rhine-Westphalia laughs after he casts his vote for the German parliament election in Aachen, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Sept. 26, 2021 about 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, which will elect the next head of government.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, walks behind Armin Laschet, right, the top CDU candidate after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
From left: the AfD's top candidate Alice Weidel, FDP's top candidate Christian Lindner, CSU leader Markus Soeder, Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor, moderators Rainald Becker and Peter Frey, Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor of the Green Party, Olaf Scholz, candidate for chancellor of the SPD, as well as the chairwoman of the party Die Linke, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, talk about the Bundestag election in an election studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, arrives along with top party members after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister and SPD candidate for Chancellor, waves during the election party at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
From left: the AfD's top candidate Alice Weidel, FDP's top candidate Christian Lindner, CSU leader Markus Soeder, Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor, moderators Rainald Becker and Peter Frey, Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor of the Green Party, Olaf Scholz, candidate for chancellor of the SPD, as well as the chairwoman of the party Die Linke, Susanne Hennig-Wellsow, talk about the Bundestag election in an election studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin. Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.
Supporters of the CDU/CSU react after the announcement of the first forecasts on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Posters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armin Laschet, the top CDU candidate are placed on the facade of the party headquarters after the German parliament elections in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor waits to talk about the Bundestag election in an election studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin. Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.
A balloon floats through the hall of the election party of Die Linke in the Karl-Liebknecht-Haus after everyone has left in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc in Germany’s parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the long-time leader after 16 years in power.
From left: CSU leader Markus Soeder, Armin Laschet of the CDU, the CDU/CSU's candidate for chancellor, moderators Rainald Becker and Peter Frey, Annalena Baerbock, candidate for chancellor of the Green Party, Olaf Scholz, candidate for chancellor of the SPD, prepare to talk about the Bundestag election in an election studio of ZDF at the "Berliner Runde" Sunday Sept. 2021 in Berlin. Projections show Germany’s center-left Social Democrats locked in a very close race with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which is heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election.
Chancellor Angela Merkel stands next to Governor Armin Laschet, right, the top CDU candidate after the German parliament elections at the Christian Democratic Union, CDU, party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Armin Laschet, Federal Chairman of the CDU, top candidate of his party for Chancellor grimaces as he comments on the outcome of the Bundestag elections, at the Konrad Adenauer House, Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Exit polls show the center-left Social Democrats in a very close race with outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's bloc in Germany's parliamentary election, which will determine who succeeds the longtime leader after 16 years in power.
Thilo Schmuelgen
Michael Probst
Markus Schreiber
Saskia Esken co-party leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) addresses supporters after German parliament election at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.