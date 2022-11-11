Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, from left, Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, Precious Kalombwana, of Zambia, and Dominika Lasota, of Poland, hold signs that read "show us the money" at the U.S. Center at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
A demonstrator holds a sign reading "climate justice" at a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, left, participates in a Fridays for Future protest at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit while holding a sign that says "pay for loss and damage", Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, left, speaks at a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Mitzi Jonelle Tan, of the Philippines, center, participates in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Thomas Joseph, left, of Water Climate Trust, and Angele Alook, of York University, speak near a protest on pollution at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
A demonstrator participates in a protest against fossil fuels at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, speaks to the media at the U.S. Center at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators participate in a Fridays for Future protest calling for money for climate action at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Demonstrators protest against fossil fuels at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
Dozens of environmental activists have gathered inside the U.N. climate conference venue, protesting against the continued global investment in fossil fuels.
The protesters called for negotiators at the conference, known as COP27, particularly those from the world’s largest emitters to pay more to address the impacts of climate change in poorer countries in Africa.
Nigerian Activist Lucky Abeng, from the Pan-African Climate Justice Alliance, said they would continue pressure world leaders to do more for countries who “contribute nothing or less in changing the climate.”
Africa is responsible for just 4% of global emissions despite making up 17% of the world's opulation, but is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change.
“We will continue to make our voices loud,” Abeng said. “We will not be intimidated.”
Dozens of countries including the United States, India, Australia, Kenya, and the European Commission have launched a 12-month plan to boost technologies that would help tackle global warming.
The so-called Breakthrough Agenda backed by countries representing over half the world’s economy was announced Friday on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.
It covers 25 areas in which the countries plan to accelerate the uptake of low-carbon technologies for power generation, road transport, agriculture, and steel and hydrogen production.
Scientists say that in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celesius (2.7 Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, the world economy needs to decarbonize by 2050, meaning only as much greenhouse gas should be released as can be absorbed by natural or artificial means.
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said in a statement that the plan would bring governments together to “scale critical technologies and create new markets.”
