Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the doorway of the cellar as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again.

While it is the atrocities in the nearby town of Bucha that have captured the world’s attention, they are part of a trail of violence that spread far and wide, often under the radar of prosecutors, to ordinary villages like Boikiv's, a half-hour north. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series Frontline found.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.