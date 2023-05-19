...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will remain near Action stage through
Saturday, but flows are expected to continue to gradually
recede over time. Peak flows have already occurred.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE - A plume of ash and steam rises from the Popocatepetl volcano, as seen from Mexico City, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Popocatepetl rumbled to life again this third week of May 2023, spewing out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.
FILE - Paulino Alonso Rivera, who works at the National Center for Disaster Prevention of Mexico, gives an interview as he monitors the Popocatépetl volcano, in Mexico City, Feb. 8, 2023. Every time Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano rumbles to life and belches out towering clouds of ash, there are dozens of scientists, a network of sensors and cameras and a roomful of powerful equipment watching its every move.
FILE - A model of the Popocatépetl volcano is displayed at the National Center for Disaster Prevention of Mexico in Mexico City, Feb. 8, 2023. The 17,797-foot mountain is known affectionately as “El Popo” and has been belching toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years.
FILE - The National Center for Disaster Prevention of Mexico, which monitors the Popocatépetl volcano, in Mexico City, Feb. 8, 2023. The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano, known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been belching toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years, since it awakened from a long slumber in 1994.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano rumbled to life again this week, belching out towering clouds of ash that forced 11 villages to cancel school sessions.
The residents weren't the only ones keeping a close eye on the towering peak. Every time there is a sigh, tic or heave in Popocatepetl, there are dozens of scientists, a network of sensors and cameras, and a roomful of powerful equipment watching its every move.
The 17,797-foot (5,426-meter) volcano, known affectionately as “El Popo,” has been spewing toxic fumes, ash and lumps of incandescent rock persistently for almost 30 years, since it awakened from a long slumber in 1994.
The volcano is 45 miles (72 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City, but looms much closer to the eastern fringes of the metropolitan area of 22 million people. The city also faces threats from earthquakes and sinking soil, but the volcano is the most visible potential danger — and the most closely watched. A severe eruption could cut off air traffic, or smother the city in clouds of choking ash.
Ringed around its summit are six cameras, a thermal imaging device and 12 seismological monitoring stations that operate 24 hours a day, all reporting back to an equipment-filled command center in Mexico City.
A total of 13 scientists from a multidisciplinary team take turns staffing the command center around the clock. Being able to warn of an impending ash cloud is key, because people can take precautions. Unlike earthquakes, warning times can be longer for the volcano and in general the peak is more predictable.
On a recent day, researcher Paulino Alonso made the rounds, checking the readings at the command center run by Mexico’s National Disaster Prevention Center, known by its initials as Cenapred. It is a complex task that involves seismographs that measure the volcano's internal trembling, which could indicate hot rock and gas moving up the vents in the peak.
Monitoring gases in nearby springs and at the peak — and wind patterns that help determine where the ash could be blown — also play a role.
The forces inside are so great that they can temporarily deform the peak, so cameras and sensors must monitor the very shape of the volcano.
How do you explain all of this to 25 million non-experts living within a 62-mile (100-kilometer) radius who have grown so used to living near the volcano?
Authorities came up with the simple idea of a volcano “stoplight” with three colors: green for safety, yellow for alert and red for danger.
For most of the years since the stoplight was introduced, it has been stuck at some stage of “yellow.” The mountain sometimes quiets down, but not for long. It seldom shoots up molten lava: instead it's more the “explosive” type, showering out hot rocks that tumble down its flanks and emitting bursts of gas and ash.
The center also has monitors in other states; Mexico is a country all too familiar with natural disasters.
For example, Mexico’s earthquake early alert system is also based at the command center. Because the city’s soil is so soft — it was built on a former lake bed — a quake hundreds of miles away on the Pacific coast can cause huge destruction in the capital, as happened in 1985 and 2017.
A system of seismic monitors along the coast sends messages that race faster than the quake’s shock waves. Once the sirens start blaring, it can give Mexico City residents up to half a minute to get to safety, usually on the streets outside.
