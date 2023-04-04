Britain TikTok

Britain's privacy watchdog has hit TikTok with a multimillion-dollar penalty for a slew of data protection breaches including misusing children's data. The Information Commissioner's Office said Tuesday, April 4, 2023, that it issued a $15.9 milllion fine to the the short-video sharing app, which is wildly popular with young people.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s privacy watchdog hit TikTok with a multimillion-dollar penalty Tuesday for misusing children's data and violating other protections for users' personal information.

The Information Commissioner's Office said it issued a fine of 12.7 million pounds ($15.9 million) to the short-video sharing app, which is wildly popular with young people.


