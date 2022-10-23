Support Local Journalism

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, the son of a communist revolutionary leader, was a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial chief during China's economic boom before ascending to the very top a decade ago.

On Sunday, China's 69-year-old leader secured a widely expected third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, paving the way for him to remain in power for at least five more years — and possibly longer.

