FILE - People displaced by the fighting between M23 rebels and FARDC government forces gather North of Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Nov. 25, 2022. Hundreds of thousands of people have been uprooted from their homes by fighting that began over a year ago in eastern Congo between M23 rebels, militias and government forces.

 Jerome Delay - stringer, AP

BENI, Congo (AP) — Kavira Mathe was making dinner for her two sons when bullets began flying. Eastern Congo's M23 rebels had attacked her village, killing scores of civilians. She and others fled for their lives, she said.

“I lost several friends,” said Mathe speaking to The Associated Press by phone from Kanyabayonga where she now shelters. Trekking 50 kilometers (some 30 miles) to safety, she saw roads littered with bodies that appeared to have been bound and shot, she said.


