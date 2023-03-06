Switzerland Toblerone

Two bars of the Toblerone Swiss chocolate are shown, at front is the new style 150 gram bar showing the reduction in triangular pieces, in the background is the older style 360 gram bar, pictured in London, on Nov. 8, 2016. The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat to comply with “Swissness” legislation, largely because some of its production is being outsourced to Slovakia. Mondelez International of Deerfield, Illinois, which owns the Swiss-born brand, said Monday March 6, 2023, it's in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products to conform with Swiss law.

 Alastair Grant - staff, AP

GENEVA (AP) — The makers of Toblerone are stripping images of Switzerland's famed Matterhorn and the Swiss flag from the packaging of the milk-chocolate treat as they move some production to Slovakia.

Mondelez International of Deerfield, Illinois, which owns the Swiss-born brand, said Monday that it's in the process of adapting the packaging of Toblerone products to conform with strict rules in Switzerland about how products qualify for the coveted “Swissness” moniker — perceived by some as a standard of quality.


