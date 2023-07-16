Japan's Tokito Oda celebrates with the trophy after beating Britain's Alfie Hewitt to win the final of the men's wheelchair singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023.
He was 17 years, 69 days when he won the Wimbledon title. Boris Becker was the youngest men's singles champion at the All England Club at 17 years, 228 days in 1985.
In the women's wheelchair doubles final, Diede De Groot followed up her singles victory by adding another title alongside Jiske Griffioen. The Dutch pair beat Yui Kamiji of Japan and Kgothatso Montjane of South Africa 6-1, 6-4.
De Groot beat Griffioen in the singles final on Saturday for her 11th straight Grand Slam title and 19th overall. She now has 17 in doubles, including three at Wimbledon. It was a 15th major doubles title for Griffioen.
