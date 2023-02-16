Tokyo Olympic Bribery Trial

Former head of ADK Holdings Shinichi Ueno arrives at Tokyo District Court in Tokyo Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday, with the former head of the major ad company admitting to the charges.

 Uncredited - foreign subscriber, Japan Pool via Kyodo News

TOKYO (AP) — A trial looking into widespread bribery at the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee began Friday with a former head of a major ad company admitting to the charges.

Shinichi Uneo, who formerly headed ADK Holdings, quietly told the Tokyo District Court the allegations were accurate. In Japan, a trial continues even if a suspect admits guilt. Three prosecutors took turns reading their opening statement during a two-hour session.


