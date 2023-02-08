OLY Tokyo Scandal

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, the Olympic rings are reinstalled after it was taken down for maintenance ahead of the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives were arrested Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games.

 Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP

TOKYO (AP) — A senior official with the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee and three company executives were arrested Wednesday in an ongoing bid-rigging scandal related to the Games.

Yasuo Mori, the Olympic official, was arrested along with Koji Henmi, who headed the sports division at Japanese advertising giant Dentsu. Two other business executives were also arrested on charges of violating anti-monopoly laws, the Tokyo District Prosecutors said in a statement.


