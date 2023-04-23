Myanmar Official Killed

FILE - An official of the Union Election Commission counts ballots at a polling station in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Nov. 8, 2020. A top election official in Myanmar was fatally shot on Saturday, April 22, 2023, in his car in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, in the latest attack attributed to militants opposed to military rule.

 Aung Shine Oo - staff, AP

BANGKOK (AP) — A top election official in Myanmar was fatally shot in his car in Yangon, the country’s commercial capital, in the latest attack attributed to militants opposed to military rule.

Sai Kyaw Thu, deputy director-general of the military-appointed Union Election Commission, was shot multiple times on Saturday, according to the military’s information office, media reports and a statement of responsibility from an urban guerrilla group.


