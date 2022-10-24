Germany Far-Right Killings

FILE - Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich, Germany, June 20, 2017. Germany's top court has thrown out an appeal by Zschaepe, the only known survivor of a far-right group that killed 10 people, most with migrant roots, against her conviction and life sentence. The Federal Constitutional Court said that Beate Zschaepe had failed to demonstrate that her fundamental judicial rights had been violated.

 Matthias Schrader - staff, AP pool

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court on Monday rejected an appeal by the only known survivor of a far-right group against her conviction and life sentence for her part in the killing of 10 people, most with migrant roots.

The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that Beate Zschaepe had failed to demonstrate that her fundamental judicial rights had been violated.

