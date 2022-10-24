FILE - Beate Zschaepe sits in the court room in Munich, Germany, June 20, 2017. Germany's top court has thrown out an appeal by Zschaepe, the only known survivor of a far-right group that killed 10 people, most with migrant roots, against her conviction and life sentence. The Federal Constitutional Court said that Beate Zschaepe had failed to demonstrate that her fundamental judicial rights had been violated.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top court on Monday rejected an appeal by the only known survivor of a far-right group against her conviction and life sentence for her part in the killing of 10 people, most with migrant roots.
The Federal Constitutional Court ruled that Beate Zschaepe had failed to demonstrate that her fundamental judicial rights had been violated.
She was also convicted of membership in a terrorist organization, participating in two bomb attacks and more than a dozen bank robberies, and of attempted murder for setting fire to the group’s hideout after its existence came to light.
Although Zschaepe denied having been present for any of the killings, the court concluded she was involved in planning each one. Her two accomplices, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011 following a botched robbery.
She took her case to the constitutional court after Germany's Federal Court of Justice rejected her appeal last year.
