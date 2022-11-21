Support Local Journalism

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — America's top diplomat landed in Qatar on Monday to take in a World Cup match and hold talks as regional tensions remain high amid Iran's rapid advancement of its nuclear program and nationwide protests shaking the Islamic Republic.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a self-acknowledged “great mediocre” soccer player himself, watched America face Wales on Monday night at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.


