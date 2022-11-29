Russia Ukraine War Torture

In this Nov. 23, 2022 photo, Igor shows the remains of marks on his back after allegedly being tortured by Russian forces in Kherson. The 22-year-old, accused of providing Ukrainians with Russia's military positions, was stung with a taser along his back for two and half hours and then forced to stay awake, seated in a chair all night. He was freed after two days but not before writing a letter providing details about a relative of his uncle's who the Russians wanted information on.

 Bernat Armangue - staff, AP

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When a dozen Russian soldiers stormed into Dmytro Bilyi's home in August, the 24-year-old police officer said they gave him a chilling choice: Hand in his pistol or his mother and brother would disappear.

Bilyi turned his gun over to the soldiers, who carried machine guns and had their faces concealed. But it didn't matter. They dragged him from his house in Ukraine's southern village of Chornobaivka to a prison in the nearby regional capital of Kherson, where he said he was locked in a cell and tortured for days, his genitals and ears shocked with electricity.


