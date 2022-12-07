Spain Train Collision

Passengers and railway staff are seen at the scene of a train collision in Montcada i Reixac, Spain, Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022. Spanish officials say two trains have collided near Barcelona and 155 people have been hurt. Emergency services for Catalonia said no passengers were seriously injured. The collision occurred on a train line in Montcada i Reixac, a town just north of Barcelona.

 Josep Jorge - handout one time use, Josep Jorge

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Two passenger trains taking commuters to the city of Barcelona collided early Wednesday, injuring more than 150 people, though none seriously, Spanish officials said.

Emergency services said medics tended to 155 people on site, with 39 later taken to medical centers for further treatment. The reported injuries were limited to knocks and bruises.


