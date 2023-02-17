Support Local Journalism

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A powerful storm over the North Sea hit northern Europe and led to dozens of train and ferry cancellations Friday in northern Denmark and southern Norway as the Danish Meteorological Institute forecast hurricane-force wind gusts.

The storm, named Otto, was set to move east over Sweden and the Baltic Sea. In Finland, authorities said there could be power outages over the weekend.


