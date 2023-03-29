Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A transgender female player is awaiting a decision from Basketball Australia on whether she can compete in a second-tier division of the women's national league, adding to the global debate over the issue in sport.

Lexi Rodgers revealed in a podcast that she is the trans woman applying to play in the NBL1 competition.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.