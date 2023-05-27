...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through June 02 based on the latest forecast.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
People queue at arrivals at Heathrow airport in London, Saturday, May 27, 2023. The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working, leading to hourslong waits for travelers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend.
Travelers to UK face long waits amid systems problem affecting electronic gates
The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working, leading to hourslong waits for travelers entering the U.K. at the start of a busy holiday weekend
LONDON (AP) — Travelers arriving in the U.K. faced hourslong delays Saturday after a technical problem shut electronic border gates at airports across the country, forcing everyone to have their passports checked manually on what was expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.
The Home Office, the government agency responsible for immigration and borders, said it was working to correct a “nationwide border system issue," though it provided no details about what caused the problem.
