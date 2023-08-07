Briatin Hikers Found Dead Scotland

The Scottish Highlands are shown in this 2017 photo. Police say the bodies of three missing hikers have been recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands. A search for the trio began Saturday night when they didn't return from hiking along a notoriously narrow ridge in Glen Coe. A Coastguard helicopter flying in fog and mist located the bodies and a search and rescue crew returned Sunday to recover them.

 Brian Melley - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GLEN COE, Scotland (AP) — The bodies of three missing hikers were recovered from a mountain in the Scottish Highlands after they didn't return from a notoriously difficult scramble on one of the narrowest ridge crests in Britain, police said Monday.

The trio set out Saturday in Glen Coe to hike the Aonach Eagach, a 6-mile (10-kilometer) knife-edge ridge that tops out at 3,600 feet (1,100 meters) and has precipitous drops. A search began after sunset when they didn't return, Police Scotland said.


