...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Keep children and
pets away from riverbanks as flows are fast and cold.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Continued high flows remaining near bankfull.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet (1408 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to flow just above action
stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.1 feet (1475 cfs)
through Friday, then gradually decrease to just below action
stage by Saturday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
&&
FILE - People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
FILE - A view of the swollen Santerno River with behind the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, on May 17, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
FILE - A car is submerged in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
FILE - A man carries a suitcase in a flooded road of Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
FILE - Firefighters rescue an elderly man in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, on May 17, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
FILE - People are rescued in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
FILE - A view of the swollen Santerno River with behind the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy, on May 17, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
FILE - A car is submerged in Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
FILE - A man carries a suitcase in a flooded road of Faenza, Italy, on May 18, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Luca Bruno - staff, AP
FILE - Firefighters rescue an elderly man in the flooded village of Castel Bolognese, Italy, on May 17, 2023. A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday May 31, 2023 that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
ROME (AP) — A rare, triple-whammy of cyclones drove the deadly flooding that devastated much of northern Italy this month, but scientists said Wednesday that climate change doesn't seem to be to blame for the intense rainfall.
Using computer simulations and past observations, a team of researchers looked for but found no evidence of human-caused warming behind the drenching. World Weather Attribution compared what happened to a computer simulated world of no human-caused warming and didn't see the fingerprints of fossil-fuel-induced climate change, unlike in many past studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.