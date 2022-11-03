This satellite image taken at 8:40am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Lisa under Cuba in the Caribbean Sea, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Lisa is forecast to make landfall in Central America later in the week as a likely hurricane.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Depression Lisa moved into southern Mexico on Thursday, a day after making landfall as a hurricane near Belize City in the Central American nation of Belize and heading inland over northern Guatemala.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). The storm's center was about 65 miles (110 kilometers) southeast of Ciudad del Carmen, on Mexico’s Gulf coast.
Lisa was moving west at 10 mph (17 kph) and was expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico by Friday.
Belize's National Emergency Management Organization said the storm came ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City.
Local media in Belize reported some flooding as well as some homes that lost their sheet-metal roofs in the storm’s winds.
The hurricane center warned of the danger of flooding and mudslides from heavy rains in Mexico. It said the storm could drop 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on the eastern portion of Mexico's Chiapas state and the Mexican state of Tabasco.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.