This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Bret as it chugged toward the eastern Caribbean.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Bret grew stronger on Wednesday as it took aim at islands in the eastern Caribbean that braced for torrential rainfall, landslides and flooding.

Bret had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) late Wednesday afternoon and was moving westward across the Atlantic Ocean at 15 mph (24 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.


