People make their way in a rain affected by a tropical storm in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, northeast of Tokyo Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Nepartak, the season's eighth typhoon for Japan, brought strong winds and heavy rain to Japan's northern coast Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.
South Africa's Bianca Buitendag performs on the wave during the gold medal heat in the women's surfing competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Tsurigasaki beach in Ichinomiya, Japan. Buitendag won the silver medal.
Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, tries to keep cool between games against Dominik Koepfer, of Germany, during the third round of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Spain's goalkeeper Maria de los Angeles Ruiz Castillo (1) cools off with a wet towel before a women's field hockey match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Francisco Seco
Norway's Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen compete during the 49erfx women race at the Enoshima harbour during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan.
Bernat Armangue
Athletes compete during the 49er men race at the Enoshima harbour during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Fujisawa, Japan.
Bernat Armangue
People on the athletes' stands take shelter from the rain during the individual eliminations at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Alessandra Tarantino
Japan's Rikuya Hoshino chips onto the 6th green during a practice round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan,
Matt York
Players of New Zealand, in black, and Britain enter the field for their men's rugby sevens semifinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Shuji Kajiyama
Seth Wenig
John Locher
Tao Geoghegan Hart of Britain competes during the men's cycling individual time trial at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Oyama, Japan.
RIFU, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm dumped rain in parts of northern Japan on Wednesday after moving away from the Tokyo region and relieving the Olympic host city of a feared disruption to the games.
In Sendai, some trains were delayed and pedestrians braced themselves against the wind on the city streets.
Tropical Storm Nepartak has caused no damage, but the Japan Meteorological Agency urged residents to take caution against mudslides. Up to 10 centimeters (4 inches) of rain was forecast across the northern region.
Office worker Mitsuyoshi Saito in Sendai said the storm wasn't that strong. “In some areas, it seems to have heavily rained, but I’m glad there was no damage.”
The season’s eighth typhoon for Japan blew ashore far northeast of Tokyo and had winds of 65 kilometers per hour (40 mph) at midmorning. It was weakening as it moved north and is forecast to move off the western coast of Akita by Wednesday night.
Nepartak was the first landfall in Miyaga prefecture since the weather agency started compiling typhoon statistics in 1951. Miyagi was part of the northeastern region devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
It moved further north than initially projected, causing only limited impact on the Olympics, with some events such as surfing and rowing rescheduled.
Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report from Tokyo.
