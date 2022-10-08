Support Local Journalism

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Julia is gaining strength heading westward in the southern Caribbean, and authorities are preparing for a possible hurricane on Colombian islands and in Nicaragua.

Julia's maximum sustained winds had increased to 65 mph (100 kmh) late Saturday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. The storm was centered about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of Providencia Island and moving west at 21 mph (33 kph).

