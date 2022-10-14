This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the Gulf of Mexico, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Karl grew a little stronger off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast on Wednesday and was expected to approach land by the weekend without gaining hurricane strength.
Uncredited - hogp, NOAA
This satellite image taken at 2:16pm ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl over the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl drifted near an easily flooded stretch of Mexico’s southern Gulf coast Friday, but might weaken before hitting land, forecasters said.
The storm could be a tropical depression before reaching the coast of Tabasco state, probably sometime on Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Landfall previously had been forecast for Friday night.
Karl had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) late Friday afternoon. It was centered about 95 miles (155 kilometers) northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and headed south-southwest at 5 mph (7 kph).
The coastal cities of Coatzacoalcos and Paraiso, Tabasco, lie near the storm's expected path.
“The rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas,” Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement.
A tropical storm warning was in effect from Coatzacoalcos to Sabancuy.
Tropical storm-force winds of at least 39 mph (63 kph) extended outward as far as 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center.
The hurricane center said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.
