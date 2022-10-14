Mexico Tropical Storm

This satellite image taken at 2:16pm ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl over the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico's southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm would move near land during Saturday and likely dissipate by early Sunday. It meandered slowly Friday, angling away from what had been an expected landfall in the evening.

