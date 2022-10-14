...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 10 AM MDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph near Logan
Canyon, Box Elder Canyon, and eastern portions of Weber and
Davis County from South Ogden to Bountiful including Kaysville,
Farmington and Centerville. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 45 mph elsewhere.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Saturday to 10 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few
power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds will be possible
on I-15, US-89 and the Legacy Parkway in Weber and Davis
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
This satellite image taken at 2:16pm ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl over the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico
Tropical Storm Karl has weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico’s southern Gulf shore, though forecasters say its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexico's southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm would move near land during Saturday and likely dissipate by early Sunday. It meandered slowly Friday, angling away from what had been an expected landfall in the evening.
Karl had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) late Friday. It was centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and moving south at 3 mph (6 kph).
The coastal cities of Coatzacoalcos and Paraiso lie near the storm's expected path.
“The rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas,” Mexico's National Water Commission said in a statement.
The U.S. hurricane center said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco states as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning. It said as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) could fall in isolated spots.
