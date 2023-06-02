...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
For the Logan River...including Logan...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 4.9 feet (1330 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to oscillate near or above
action stage with a maximum forecast value of 5.05 feet (1415
cfs) Friday morning, then gradually decrease to just below
action stage by Friday afternoon.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet (1374 cfs).
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1552 cfs).
People walk down the famed "Kokusai-dori" street, a tourist spot, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching.
Electric boards show some of the domestic arrival flights to Naha Airport are canceled, displayed at its lobby, seen through the door of an airport entrance, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. A tropical storm headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation.
Foreign helpers do some maintenance work on their fishing tools while sitting on their boat docked at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as they are not able to go out for fishing while a tropical storm was nearing the Okinawa islands.
Fishermen make a routine check on their boat docked at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, after they have prepared some protections against a tropical storm nearing the Okinawa islands.
People make their way in a strong rain in Kochi, southern Japan Friday, June 2, 2023. A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar brought heavy rains to Japan’s main southern islands Friday after passing the Okinawan archipelago and causing injuries to several people.
FILE - High waves from Typhoon Mawar batter the coast of Ipan in Talofofo, Guam, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Reports are emerging from Guam about the damage left behind by Typhoon Mawar. About a week after the storm hit, 28% of the island has electricity. Officials say 44% of cell phone towers are functional and about half the water system is operational.
FILE - The waters of the Hagatna River overflows it's banks and encroaches into the Bank of Guam parking lot in Hagatna, Guam, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar. Reports are emerging from Guam about the damage left behind by Typhoon Mawar. About a week after the storm hit, 28% of the island has electricity. Officials say 44% of cell phone towers are functional and about half the water system is operational.
Waves hit Cape Kyan in Itoman in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was nearing.
The Kyansaki lighthouse sends a beam of light as waves hit Cape Kyan in Itoman in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was nearing.
Women walk down the famed "Kokusai-dori" street, a tourist spot, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching.
Waves crash onto Cape Ara in Itoman in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was nearing.
Waves hit Odo Beach in Itoman in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was nearing.
Fishing boats are secured by rope at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching to the Okinawa islands.
Electric boards show some of the domestic arrival flights to Naha Airport are canceled at its lobby, seen through the door of an airport entrance, in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023. A tropical storm headed toward Japan's southern archipelago of Okinawa on Thursday, leading businesses and the airport to close and fishermen to batten down their boats in preparation.
Fishing boats are secured by rope at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching to the Okinawa islands.
Fishing boats are secured by rope at the Tomari fishery port in Naha in the main Okinawa island, southern Japan, Thursday, June 1, 2023, as a tropical storm was approaching to the Okinawa islands.
A person holds an umbrella against strong wind and rain as he walks on a street Friday, June 2, 2023, in Tokyo, as a tropical storm was approaching.
NAHA, Japan (AP) — Heavy rains intensified by Tropical Storm Mawar fell on Japan’s main archipelago Friday, halting trains and transit and threatening floods and mudslides in central and western regions, while residents were urged to use caution.
Warnings were issued in parts of western and central Japan, with up to 25 centimeters (10 inches) of rain forecast through Saturday evening. Residents in vulnerable areas, including those in Mie, Wakayama, Aichi and Shizuoka prefectures in central Japan, were warned of the potential for flooding and mudslides and advised to go to evacuation centers if possible.
