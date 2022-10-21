Mexico Tropical Storm

This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Forecasters expect it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn powered up to near hurricane strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph (110 kph) late Friday afternoon and predicted it would become a hurricane during the night.

