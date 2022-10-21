This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Forecasters expect it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Roslyn powered up to near hurricane strength off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday as forecasters expected it to make a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn's maximum sustained winds had increased to 70 mph (110 kph) late Friday afternoon and predicted it would become a hurricane during the night.
The storm was centered about 280 miles (450 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).
Forecasters said Roslyn was expected to continue gaining force and could be a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward, brushing past Cabo Corrientes and then reaching the coast Saturday night or early Sunday.
Hurricane Orlene made landfall in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan, on Oct. 3.
The hurricane center said tropical storm-force winds extended out to 90 miles (150 kilometers) from Roslyn's core.
Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering a stretch of coast from a point south of Puerto Vallarta north to San Blas and for the Islas Marias.
The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding. and the U.S. Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.
Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be cancelled Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.
