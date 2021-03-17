Troubled US-China ties face new test in Alaska meeting

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks on foreign policy at the State Department in Washington. The United States and China will face a new test in their increasingly troubled relations when top officials from both countries meet in Alaska. The Biden administration has yet to signal it's ready or willing to back down on hard-line stances taken by the Trump administration. Nor have the Chinese shown any sign the battle is over.