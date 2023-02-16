Turkey Nuclear Plant Quake

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the under-construction Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin province, Turkey, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. Devastating earthquakes toppled buildings across northern Syria and neighboring Turkey but the large nuclear power station didn't sustain any damage.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A devastating earthquake that toppled buildings across parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria has revived a longstanding debate locally and in neighboring Cyprus about a large nuclear power station being built on Turkey’s southern Mediterranean coastline.

The plant’s site in Akkuyu, located some 210 miles (338 kilometers) to the west of the epicenter of the Feb. 6 quake, is being designed to endure powerful tremors and did not sustain any damage or experience powerful ground shaking from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks.


