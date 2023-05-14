Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County. Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued on Monday by 1200 MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet (924 CFS). - Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each day before peaking around 7.2 feet (995 CFS) Tuesday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS). - Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS). &&