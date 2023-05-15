Support Local Journalism

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish election officials said Monday that in two weeks conservative President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will face his main rival in a runoff that will decide who leads a country struggling with sky-high inflation as it plays a key role in the Middle East and in NATO expansion.

The May 28 second round of presidential elections following Sunday's vote will allow Turkey to decide if the nation remains under the increasingly authoritarian president’s firm grip for a third decade, or if it can embark on the more democratic course that Kemal Kilicdaroglu has claimed he can deliver.


