Turkish agents capture nephew of US-based cleric overseas

Selahattin Gulen, a nephew of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, stands between Turkish flags in this photo provided by Turkish intelligence service, on Monday, May 31, 2021, in Ankara, Turkey. Turkish agents have captured Selahattin Gulen in an overseas operation and have brought him to Turkey where he faces prosecution, Turkey's state-run news agency said Monday. Gulen, who was wanted in Turkey on charges of membership in a terror organization, was seized in an operation by Turkey's national spy agency, MIT, Anadolu Agency reported.