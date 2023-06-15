FILE - In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Glenda Jackson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on in New York. Glenda Jackson, a double Academy Award-winning performer who had a long second career as a British lawmaker, has died at 87. Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday, June 15, 2023 at her home in London after a short illness.
LONDON (AP) — Glenda Jackson, a two-time Academy Award-winning performer who had a second career in politics as a British lawmaker before an acclaimed late-life return to stage and screen, has died at age 87.
Jackson's agent Lionel Larner said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. He said she had recently completed filming “‘The Great Escaper,” in which she co-starred with 90-year-old Michael Caine.
