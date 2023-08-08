Tsimanouskaya Switching Allegiance Athletics

FILE - Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Japan, on July 30, 2021. Tsimanouskaya, the Belarusian sprinter whose team tried to force her out of the Tokyo Olympics, has been declared eligible to represent Poland ahead of the upcoming world championships. Tsimanouskaya's profile on the website of World Athletics, track and field's governing body, was updated Monday Aug. 7, 2023 with a note that she became eligible to compete for Poland the day before.

 Martin Meissner - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Now cleared to run for Poland after her drama at the Tokyo Olympics, Belarus-born sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is representing her new country in three events at the world championships this month.

The Polish track federation said Tuesday that Tsimanouskaya is being selected for the 100 meters, 200 and 4x100 relay. She became eligible for her adopted country Sunday.


