SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The most powerful typhoon to hit South Korea in years on Tuesday dumped a meter (3 feet) of rain, destroyed roads and fell power lines, but the death toll of three could have been higher if not for proactive evacuations and closures of schools, officials said.

There was also greater public awareness about the storm and its risks. Typhoon Hinnamnor made impact just weeks after heavy rains around the capital Seoul caused flooding that killed at least 14 people.

