...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE-Afghan women chant during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021 file photo, Afghan journalists Neamatullah Naqdi, 28, left, and Taqi Daryabi, 22, pose for a portrait at the Etilaat Roz daily's office, after they were detained and beaten by Taliban forces while covering a women's protest, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
FILE-Afghan women chant and hold signs of protest, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
FILE-Afghan women chant during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
Ahmad Halabisaz - stringer, AP
FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2021 file photo, Afghan journalists Neamatullah Naqdi, 28, left, and Taqi Daryabi, 22, pose for a portrait at the Etilaat Roz daily's office, after they were detained and beaten by Taliban forces while covering a women's protest, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
FILE-Afghan women chant and hold signs of protest, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday, May 18, 2023 launched an interactive map documenting human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A U.K.-based rights group on Thursday launched an interactive map documenting rampant human rights abuses and violence against civilians since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan nearly two years ago.
The documented violations — committed by both the Taliban and militant groups such as the Islamic State group — paint a harrowing picture of present-day Afghanistan. The project by the independent, non-profit Center for Information Resilience is meant to draw wider attention to the surge in abuses against civilians, journalists, and ethnic minorities across the troubled country.
With more than 1,300 data points of incidents since Aug. 17, 2021, the map is part of the center’s Afghan Witness initiative.
“The map reveals the violence and human rights abuses occurring under Taliban rule against women, independent journalists, and minorities, sometimes in the form of ad hoc beatings in the street or staged public punishment, as well as violence used to suppress peaceful protest and armed resistance,” said Benjamin Den Braber, lead analyst at Afghan Witness.
He described the map as a “transparent record of verified human rights violations in Afghanistan.”
"What we can verify represents only the tip of the iceberg of human rights violations in Afghanistan; many abuses are hidden from view and never recorded online,” Den Braber said.
The Britain-based center has used open-source data and techniques to investigate human rights abuses, war crimes and disinformation in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Myanmar. To develop the map, the Afghan Witness team collaborated with C4ADS, a U.S.-based group that uses data-driven analysis and technology to shine a light on conflicts, instability, environmental crimes and human rights abuses.
“Our ability to tell the stories of the Taliban’s human rights abuses through visualization is a powerful tool,” said Lawrence Henderson, a program director at C4ADS.
Earlier this month, a report released by the United Nations strongly criticized the Taliban for carrying out public executions, lashings and stoning, and urged them to halt such practices. In the past six months alone, 274 men, 58 women and two boys were publicly flogged in Afghanistan, according to the report by the U.N. mission in Afghanistan.
The Taliban seized Afghanistan in mid-April 2021, during the last weeks of the U.S. and NATO troops drawdown from the country. Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous stint in power in the 1990s, they swiftly moved to impose harsh measures in line with their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
In the months following their takeover, the Taliban gradually tightened restrictions on women, barring them from public spaces, such as parks and gyms, and banning education for girls beyond the sixth grade.
The restrictions have triggered an international uproar, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed — and worsening a humanitarian crisis.
The Afghan Witness map contains more than 450 pieces of footage showing attacks on civilians, more than 100 clips of attacks in the minority Shiite and Hazara communities, and more than 350 videos of protests. A viewer can search for a particular incident using keywords, access footage, original tweets or a report about it.
“Afghan Witness investigates, verifies where possible and archives data in the hope that one day accountability mechanisms will bring the perpetrators to justice,” said David Osborn, a team leader at Afghan Witness.
A statement released Thursday alongside the map, which can be accessed through the website of the Center for Information Resilience, said that the project “will continue to work with journalists around the world and civil society in Afghanistan to increase access to accurate, reliable sources of information.”
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.