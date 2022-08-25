UK energy bills are skyrocketing. Why is it happening?

FILE - An electricity pylon is seen in Lydd, southern England, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. A deepening cost-of-living crisis in Britain is about to worsen, with millions of people expected to pay more a year on their household energy bills starting in October. The U.K. energy regulator on Friday, Aug. 26 is set to announce the latest price cap, which is the maximum amount that gas suppliers can charge customers per unit of energy. It could mean people pay up to 3,600 pounds ($4,240) a year for heating and electricity.

 Frank Augstein

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

LONDON (AP) — A deepening cost-of-living crisis in Britain is about to get worse, with millions of people expected to pay about 80% more a year on their household energy bills starting in October.

The U.K. energy regulator on Friday is set to announce the latest price cap, which is the maximum amount that gas suppliers can charge customers per unit of energy. It could mean people pay up to 3,600 pounds ($4,240) a year for heating and electricity, according to analysts' forecasts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.