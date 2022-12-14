...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected through the
morning commute on many area routes. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destinations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
FILE - People walk on Regent Street, in London, on Nov. 17, 2022. Britain’s economy shrank in the three months through October, confirming the toll that rampant inflation and rising interest rates are having on business and industry.
LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation has eased but is still stuck near a 40-year high, piling pressure on employers to boost wages as the nation faces a wave of strikes and the Bank of England to approve a ninth consecutive interest rate increase.
While annual consumer price inflation dipped to 10.7% in November from 11.1% the previous month, it is at levels last seen in the 1970s and early 1980s, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.
The inflation report came on a day when people across Britain struggled to get to work and mail wasn’t delivered due to strikes by rail and postal workers demanding higher pay. Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are set to hold the first of two one-day strikes Thursday, with ambulance crews and border officials scheduled to strike later this month.
Economists expect the bank to raise its key interest rate by half a percentage point, to 3.5%. That would be the ninth consecutive rate increase since December of last year, when the rate stood at 0.1%.
The central bank last month forecast that inflation would peak at around 11% this year before beginning to slow early next year. The bank expects inflation to drop below its 2% target within two years.
“It will undoubtedly be a challenging Christmas period for many households across the UK. Not only are the costs of food and gifts up on last year, but (energy) bills are up 27% too,” she said in a statement.
