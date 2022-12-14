Britain Economy

FILE - People walk on Regent Street, in London, on Nov. 17, 2022. Britain’s economy shrank in the three months through October, confirming the toll that rampant inflation and rising interest rates are having on business and industry.

 Kin Cheung - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation has eased but is still stuck near a 40-year high, piling pressure on employers to boost wages as the nation faces a wave of strikes and the Bank of England to approve a ninth consecutive interest rate increase.

While annual consumer price inflation dipped to 10.7% in November from 11.1% the previous month, it is at levels last seen in the 1970s and early 1980s, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday.


